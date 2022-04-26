Kelly Clarkson Masters Textures in Little Black Dress With Block Heels for ‘American Song Contest’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kelly Clarkson gives the little black dress and modern pick-me-up. The “Since U Been Gone” singer posed on the purple carpet for the “American Song Contest” semi-finale in Los Angeles last night.

For the outfit, Clarkson donned a structured dress from Asos that had a low neckline paired with dramatic puffy sleeves for an eye-catching touch. It also had a silver zipper down the middle that helped join her puffy bodice with her paneled and sturdy skirt.

A versatile closet staple across the decades, the little black dress is noted for its classic style and chic sensibility. Once a uniform for the working class, the little black dress was reclaimed by high society in the 1920s after Coco Chanel designed an iconic ink-colored sheath dress marketed toward the rich.

Clarkson kept her accessories simple and only opted for a pair of chunky silver hoops from Jennifer Fisher and a dainty gold necklace.

For footwear, Clarkson slipped on a pair of platform boots by Stella McCartney. The shoes had 4-inch chunky block heels and slick black leather uppers for a comfortable finish.

When it comes to clothing, Clarkson gravitates towards sophisticated and modern silhouettes. For example, she recently donned a pink, orange and green animal print mini dress paired with black leather ankle booties while on the purple carpet for “American Song Contest.” Also, she wore a black leather dress with a cold-shoulder silhouette coordinated with black ankle booties while on the purple carpet again for the same show a month ago.

