Keke Palmer Glows In Metallic 6-Inch Heels & Thigh-High Slit Gown in Cannes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

If you don’t follow Keke Palmer on Instagram, her latest look is proof that you need to start. Not only does the “Lightyear” star post inspirational messages through videos and quotes, but she also serves up some serious style inspiration. Palmer latest upload shows her posing in a head-turning sunshine yellow dress that is perfect for the summer season.

“And that’s on Keke in Cannes,” she wrote under the new post.

The vibrant gown featured spaghetti straps, risky cutouts along the back, extreme thigh-high slit and a delicate sweeping hemline. To keep cool under the warm France skies, the “True Jackson, VP” alum slicked her dark tresses back into a low, voluminous ponytail. Palmer added a sleek pair of gold mirror shades, which put a chef’s kiss on the standout style moment.

The Emmy Award-winning actress boosted her height with a platform heels. The metallic silhouette had a knotted strap on the toe, chunky outsole and sat atop a thin 6-inch stiletto heel. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Platform sandals feature an elevated sole and typically have a heel high of 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Palmer is never afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion. She is known for having a trendy, yet daring fashion aesthetic. She has a shoe wardrobe that includes bold pumps and sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Dior and Giuseppe Zanotti, among numerous top brands. When off-duty, the singer chooses more casual styles, regularly wearing sneakers by Vans and Nike. However, she’s also a supporter of independent designers like Isa Tapia and Jerome C. Rousseau, and can even be seen in affordable brands like Chiara Ferragni and ShoeDazzle.

Elevate your ensemble with a pair of gold platform sandals.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Michael Kors Jordyn Ankle Strap Platform Sandal, $165.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Nine West Go Big Platform Sandal, $99.

CREDIT: Bloomingdales

To Buy: Schutz Zilla Platform Sandal, $104 (was $148).