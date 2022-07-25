Keke Palmer Puts Sleek Finish On Vibrant Satin Yellow Dress With Knitted Opera Gloves & Invisible Heels at the Rome ‘Nope’ Premiere

Keke Palmer made a vibrant arrival at the premiere of “Nope” held at the Space Cinema Moderno in Rome, Italy on Sunday. The actress stars alongside Daniel Kaluuya in the thriller, which follows two siblings that run a California horse ranch and later discover something sinister in the skies above.

Palmer looked stunning on the red carpet in a bright yellow satin dress by Prada. The strapless featured a fitted bodice and modest train that delicately swept the floor as she walked. To let her look speak for itself, the Emmy Award winner opted for minimal accessories and only added navy blue knitted opera gloves.

Palmer styled her hair in long braids and rounded out the look with shimmering eyeshadow and a glossy berry pout. Unfortunately, the length of her gown didn't allow for a peak at her footwear choice but it would be no surprise if the entertainer completed her look with towering platform sandals, a strappy silhouette or sleek pumps.

Palmer is never afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion. She is known for having a trendy, yet daring fashion aesthetic. She has a shoe wardrobe that includes bold pumps and sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Dior and Giuseppe Zanotti, among numerous top brands. When off-duty, the singer chooses more casual styles, regularly wearing sneakers by Vans and Nike. However, she’s also a supporter of independent designers like Isa Tapia and Jerome C. Rousseau, and can even be seen in affordable brands like Chiara Ferragni and ShoeDazzle.

