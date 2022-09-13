Keke Palmer Chicly Elevates Valentino Mini Dress with Thigh-High Lace Boots For Vogue World 

Keke Palmer had an all-white fashion moment while sitting front row at the Vogue World fashion show in New York City.

The actress wore a white crystal detailed collar mini dress to the fashion event on Monday. The dress had a sheer chest detailing and short ruffled lines along the lower half. The piece was made by the Italian luxury brand Valentino.

Keke Palmer attends VOGUE World: New York on Sept. 12, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Vogue

The “NOPE” star slipped into thigh-high lace boots to add to the look, adding a romantic twist to the outfit.

Palmer kept her eyes on the dress with no jewelry other than a pair of outlined teardrop pearl earrings. She slicked her hair back into a half-up ponytail and kept her makeup glamorous with smokey eyes and a nude lip.

Other stars like Latto, and Doja Cat also attended the fashion event. Newly retired tennis player Serena Williams opened the show as she walked the runway in a custom Balenciaga metallic gown.

Keke Palmer and Latto attend VOGUE World: New York on Sept. 12, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Vogue

This all-white ensemble is very different from Palmer’s usual style. The actress is often seen in bright bursts of color. She loves to play with patterns and bold colors when dressing up for any occasion. Palmer likes to wear all forms of footwear. Her go-to is a pair of platform pumps or stilettos.

Vogue World marked the 130th year anniversary of the fashion magazine. The event was made to bring together the biggest fashion names in the world including Balenciaga, Dior, and Gucci. The runway show featured favorite looks from past years with pieces also from designers like Tory Burch and Banana Republic. Attendees also had the chance to shop from limited-edition pieces at the event.

