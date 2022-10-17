Keke Palmer Is Military-Chic in Cargo Vest & Matching Skirt with Hidden Heels at the Newport Beach Film Festival

Keke Palmer had a busy and stylish weekend.

The “Nope” star attended the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival honors program and Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch in Newport Beach, Calif. on Sunday. Just the night before, she turned heads at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala wearing a black suit with swirls of ruffled cobalt blue tulle, attached to her blazer’s bodice. She paired the outfit with black pointy pumps.

However, she went in a different direction to her event on Sunday. The “True Jackson, VP” alum paired a beige cargo vest with a matching skirt. Her vest featured a deep neckline and a belt that cinched in at her waist. Both her vest and floor-length skirt were covered in several pockets and zipper fasteners. Palmer accessorized with hoop earrings, a thin bracelet and a few rings.

Palmer attends the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival honors program and Variety’s 10 actors to watch on Oct. 16. CREDIT: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Although her footwear choice was hidden under her ensemble, Palmer likely slipped into a pair of stilettos sandals or platform pumps to elevate her look.

Palmer is never afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion. She is known for having a trendy, yet daring fashion aesthetic and often works with image architect Law Roach. She has a shoe wardrobe that includes bold pumps and sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Dior and Giuseppe Zanotti, among numerous top brands. While promoting “Nope” over the summer, the actress donned several cool and unique red carpet looks, like a bright yellow satin dress by Prada paired with navy blue knitted opera gloves that she wore to the Italian premiere.

