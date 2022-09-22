Keke Palmer Kicks Off The Fall Season In Orange Hoodie, Sheer Ruffled Skirt & Ugg Ultra Mini Platforms

Keke Palmer is kicking off the fall season in bright and bold style. On Thursday, the “Nope” star uploaded a reel on Instagram declaring the autumn weather as the official start of Ugg season.

“Y’all heard it here first!! It’s #UGGSEASON HONEY. I already know I’ll be absolutely LIVING in @ugg all day long from here on out!,” Palmer captioned the video.

The recording shows Palmer strutting around in a vibrant orange hoodie that included a side slit. She paired the closet staple with a sheer orange skirt that had a ruffled asymmetrical hemline.

To place more emphasis on her look, the Emmy Award-winning actress slicked her hair back in a long braided ponytail and opted for minimal accessories. For glam she went with lavender eyeshadow and a matte pink lip.

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform. CREDIT: Ugg

Related Cher Gives Leggings an Unexpected Twist with A Bra, Ruffled Blazer & Platform Booties at 'Sidney' Premiere Jada Pinkett-Smith Gets Cozy in Red Coat, Beanie & Purple Uggs to Celebrate Her Birthday Kate Beckinsale Twirls On A Table in Towering Platforms For A Graphic Summer Statement

Giving her look a boost, Palmer slipped on the Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform. The newest Classic Ultra Mini Platform is the next iteration of the brand’s world-renowned Classic Boots. Taking elements that Ugg consumers know and love — luxurious sheepskin material, unparalleled comfort, and one-of-a-kind silhouette, the Classic Ultra Mini Platform is sure to be the next It-Shoe. Boasting a bold 2-inch platform outsole, this latest statement style will easily take fashion-forward looks to new heights.

Palmer is never afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion. She is known for having a trendy, yet daring fashion aesthetic. She has a shoe wardrobe that includes bold pumps and sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Dior and Giuseppe Zanotti, among numerous top brands. When off-duty, the singer chooses more casual styles, regularly wearing sneakers by Vans and Nike. However, she’s also a supporter of independent designers like Isa Tapia and Jerome C. Rousseau, and can even be seen in affordable brands like Chiara Ferragni and ShoeDazzle.

PHOTOS: Discover Palmer’s bold shoe style over the years in the gallery.