Keke Palmer Boosts Baggy Y2K Denim Jacket & Thigh-High Slit Skirt With Ugg Ultra Mini Platforms

Keke Palmer took a sensational street style ensemble to new heights while out in New York City on Sept. 14. The “Nope” star strut through the streets of the Big Apple in a Y2K-inspired outfit.

Palmer looked cute and cozy for a beautiful day out in a cropped black denim jacket. The closet staple had dramatic billowy sleeves and a curved hemline. She paired the outerwear with a high-waist skirt that included an extreme thigh-high split at the center and a sharp hemline.

Keke Palmer was spotted out in New York City on September 14, 2022.

Sticking to a causal vibe, the Emmy Award-winning actress accessorized with small silver hoop earrings and styled her hair in a high bun and left a few strands out. She opted for a soft pink eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout.

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform. CREDIT: Ugg

To give her look a boost, Palmer completed with Ugg’s Classic Ultra Mini Platform. The newest Classic Ultra Mini Platform is the next iteration of the brand’s world-renowned Classic Boots. Taking elements that Ugg consumers know and love — luxurious sheepskin material, unparalleled comfort, and one-of-a-kind silhouette, the Classic Ultra Mini Platform is sure to be the next It-Shoe. Boasting a bold 2-inch platform outsole, this latest statement style will easily take fashion-forward looks to new heights.

Palmer is never afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion. She is known for having a trendy, yet daring fashion aesthetic. She has a shoe wardrobe that includes bold pumps and sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Dior and Giuseppe Zanotti, among numerous top brands. When off-duty, the singer chooses more casual styles, regularly wearing sneakers by Vans and Nike. However, she’s also a supporter of independent designers like Isa Tapia and Jerome C. Rousseau, and can even be seen in affordable brands like Chiara Ferragni and ShoeDazzle.

