×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Keke Palmer Boosts Baggy Y2K Denim Jacket & Thigh-High Slit Skirt With Ugg Ultra Mini Platforms

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Keke Palmer
2021
2019
2019
2018
View Gallery 7 Images

Keke Palmer took a sensational street style ensemble to new heights while out in New York City on Sept. 14. The “Nope” star strut through the streets of the Big Apple in a Y2K-inspired outfit.

Palmer looked cute and cozy for a beautiful day out in a cropped black denim jacket. The closet staple had dramatic billowy sleeves and a curved hemline. She paired the outerwear with a high-waist skirt that included an extreme thigh-high split at the center and a sharp hemline.

Keke Palmer, Ugg Mini Platform, Denim
Keke Palmer was spotted out in New York City on September 14, 2022.

Sticking to a causal vibe, the Emmy Award-winning actress accessorized with small silver hoop earrings and styled her hair in a high bun and left a few strands out. She opted for a soft pink eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout.

Related

Sarah Michelle Gellar Gleams in Bronze Leopard Dress & Platform Heels for 'Do Revenge' Premiere

Keke Palmer Captures Sunshine in All-Yellow Outfit & Open-Toe Sandals at Michael Kors' NYFW Show

Keke Palmer Chicly Elevates Valentino Mini Dress with Thigh-High Lace Boots For Vogue World 

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform
Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform.
CREDIT: Ugg

To give her look a boost, Palmer completed with Ugg’s Classic Ultra Mini Platform. The newest Classic Ultra Mini Platform is the next iteration of the brand’s world-renowned Classic Boots. Taking elements that Ugg consumers know and love — luxurious sheepskin material, unparalleled comfort, and one-of-a-kind silhouette, the Classic Ultra Mini Platform is sure to be the next It-Shoe. Boasting a bold 2-inch platform outsole, this latest statement style will easily take fashion-forward looks to new heights.

Palmer is never afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion. She is known for having a trendy, yet daring fashion aesthetic. She has a shoe wardrobe that includes bold pumps and sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Dior and Giuseppe Zanotti, among numerous top brands. When off-duty, the singer chooses more casual styles, regularly wearing sneakers by Vans and Nike. However, she’s also a supporter of independent designers like Isa Tapia and Jerome C. Rousseau, and can even be seen in affordable brands like Chiara Ferragni and ShoeDazzle.

PHOTOS: Discover Palmer’s bold shoe style over the years in the gallery.

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad