Keke Palmer Sharpens Up in Cropped Black Blazer & Hidden Footwear at Teen Vogue’s 2022 Summit

Keke Palmer spoke on a panel at Teen Vogue’s 2022 summit at Goya Studios on Nov. 12 in Los Angeles. The “Nope” actress spoke about KeyTV, a digital platform created by her in order to “spotlight a new generation of creators.” She also shared her thoughts on her career thus far.

The occasion saw Palmer wearing a maxi dress and hidden footwear. Decked out in a swirling neutral print, her oversized dress featured a plunging neckline and black and white paisley print. Layering up, Palmer styled a sharp black cropped blazer overtop her dress, transitioning the garment from a breezy summer staple to chilly weather wear.

Keke Palmer attends Teen Vogue Summit 2022 at Goya Studios on Nov. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Teen Vogue

Although they weren’t visible, Palmer likely slipped on a pair of booties or pumps to elevate her outfit.

The actress has a shoe wardrobe that includes bold pumps and sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Dior, and Giuseppe Zanotti, among numerous top brands. When off-duty, she chooses more casual styles, regularly wearing sneakers by Vans and Nike. However, she’s also a supporter of independent designers like Isa Tapia and Jerome C. Rousseau, and can even be seen in affordable brands like Chiara Ferragni and ShoeDazzle.

Keke Palmer attends Teen Vogue Summit 2022 at Goya Studios on Nov. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Teen Vogue

Palmer is never afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion. She is known for having a trendy, yet daring fashion aesthetic. Recently, she has been experimenting with platforms, effectively elevating her outfits. The young fashionista was recently photographed outside of NBC studios in New York in an oversized motorcycle jacket that was embellished with white ruffles on one side. The outerwear also included a structured collar and billowy sleeves. Putting a preppy spin on the look, Palmer tied her outfit together with pearl embellishments and a set of Mary Jane platforms.

