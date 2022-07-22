Keke Palmer Brings Neon Colors to ‘Seth Meyers’ in Orange Blazer and Pointy Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Contrasting her “Nope” cast, Keke Palmer went with a bright summer attire for their appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” this week. The leading actress expressed her glowing personality with colors that represented her liveliness.

Palmer wore her signature box braids, as one half sat behind her and the rest laid over her shoulders. She wore a sunkissed orange blazer with black buttons. She left it open, revealing a shiny satin hot pink button-down that was also left open, tucked into her matching skirt. Her accessories stayed simple which was a tactical choice since the garment articles had such loud tones. To complete this look, Palmer wore a pair of pointy heels — an excellent choice for the business look.

The shoes complimented the outfit as they showcased the same summer colors of orange-pink. Looking closely, the stripes of baby pink, hot pink, and the tint of orange go across the ankle strap and front of the sole. In certain cases, a choice of a neutral heel would be chosen to dilute the loudness of the attire, but these heels aren’t as bright with their meshed material. They blend with the bright colors instead of overpowering them.

Keke Palmer’s style continues to transform through all of her celebrity years. And color has always been prioritized as past looks of her included bright green blazers with multicolored button-downs. Her love for a bright blazer goes beyond as seen in this appearance.

Her co-stars on the panel went in different directions for their celebrity style. Daniel Kaluuya wore a white button-up shirt with short sleeves with gray patterns across the fabric. He paired it with black pants and classic Air Force 1s. Air Force 1s are classic for how clean the all-white color look is, along with the infinite of outfits that can go with them. Brandon Perea wasn’t too far off from this as he wore a pair of mostly red pair of Air Force 1s with tints of white and black swooshes. Jordan Peele contrasted all of them by wearing a pair of glossy dress shoes that only emphasized his directorial presence.