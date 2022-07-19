Keke Palmer Soars to New Heights in Gothic Ensemble & Extreme Platform Heels at the ‘Nope’ Premiere

Keke Palmer brought the drama to the premiere of Jordan Peele’s “Nope.”

The actress who plays Emerald Haywood in the horror thriller arrived to the starry event on July 18 in Los Angeles in good spirits, donning a risky outfit for the big day. This is one of many gripping movies that director and comedian Jordan Peele has concocted following works like “Us” and “Candyman.”

Keke Palmer at ‘Nope’ world premiere held at TCL Chinese 6 Theatre on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Palmer sported a full Marc Jacobs look from his fall ’22 collection, bringing each runway piece to life on the carpet. Palmer wore a white corset with a structured bodice and an asymmetrical pointed hem. The top had a squared neckline and thick supportive straps, following the traditional silhouette of a corset. The actress paired the high-cropped corset with a long black skirt that sat low on her hips, fitted with a black leather side strap attached to the waistline of the skirt.

Palmer wore lengthy black leather gloves and accessorized with shiny silver Bulgari jewelry around her neck, wrist, and ears.

The drama was carried on to the actress’ footwear, with Palmer impressively balancing in Marc Jacobs platform heels featuring front-facing straps secured with silver buckles. The heels were intensely high with thick and wide pointed platform soles that elevated the star to new heights. It’s a death-defying feat for sure, the gothic “lolita” style shoes securing at the star’s ankles, giving her some leverage as she moved on the carpet.

