Keke Palmer Brings Futuristic Glamour in Metallic Fringe Dress & 6-Inch Heels to ‘Nope’ Home Video Release Party

Keke Palmer is taking us to the future with her latest fashion statement.

The actress showed up at the “Nope” home video release party in Los Angeles yesterday night, dressed in metallic fashion in a Paco Rabanne fringe dress.

Palmer’s ensemble comprised a silver aluminum silk satin dress with a cascade of mesh fringes. The ruched gown featured a scoop neck with linked with chain straps. This futuristic piece, which is part of Paco Rabanne‘s spring 2023 collection, was created by Julien Dossena who took inspiration from Paco Rabanne archives. This is the first time the piece has been seen off the runway.

Keke Palmer in Paco Rabanne at the ‘Nope’ Movie Release Party in Los Angeles CREDIT: Courtesy of Paco Rabanne

Palmer kept the futuristic flair going with her accessories; a set of silver metallic cuff bracelets from Tiffany & Co and dangling earrings.

As for footwear, Palmer slipped on a pair of Jimmy Choo metallic platform sandals. Palmer’s open-toe heels featured a 6-inch heel and an ankle strap. Platform sandals feature an elevated sole that helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional sandal without any added discomfort.

Palmer was styled by Law Roach who also works with Megan Thee Stallion, Zendaya, and Emma Watson.

The actress celebrated the “Nope” home video release with director Jordan Peele. Palmer plays the lead in the horror film alongside Daniel Kaluuya, Barbie Ferreira, and Steven Yeun. The sci-fi film was released in theaters on July 22.

