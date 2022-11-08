Keke Palmer Puts Preppy Touch On Ruffed Motorcycle Jacket With Knee-High Socks & Mary Jane Platforms

Keke Palmer continued her style streak while at NBC studios in New York today. The “Nope” star’s latest appearance comes just a few hours after she served a high-fashion moment at the 2022 CFDA Awards.

Palmer made quite the statement during her outing in the Big Apple. The award-winning actress stepped out in an oversized motorcycle jacket that was embellished with white ruffles on one side. The outerwear also included a structured collar, large flaps and billowy sleeves.

Keke Palmer spotted outside of NBC Studios in New York on Nov. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

The “Password” host complemented her coat with a ruffled white top and a black satin shirt. To further elevate the moment, Palmer accessorized with oversized diamond hoop earrings and opted for dewy makeup with a pink pout.

Putting a preppy spin on the look, Palmer tied her outfit together with dark knee-high socks that were decorated with pearl embellishments and a set of Mary Jane platforms. The shoe style had a stacked outsole and sat atop a thick rectangular heel reaching 5 inches.

Mary Janes have become one of the top footwear trends this year, following a return of admiration for academic and vintage style. Several brands have approached the silhouette in different ways, emphasizing its signature preppy front strap across numerous pumps and loafers.

Palmer is never afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion. She is known for having a trendy, yet daring fashion aesthetic. She has a shoe wardrobe that includes bold pumps and sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Dior and Giuseppe Zanotti, among numerous top brands. When off-duty, the singer chooses more casual styles, regularly wearing sneakers by Vans and Nike. However, she’s also a supporter of independent designers like Isa Tapia and Jerome C. Rousseau, and can even be seen in affordable brands like Chiara Ferragni and ShoeDazzle.

