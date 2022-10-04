Keke Palmer Is Effortlessly Chic in Button Down Coat & Platform Peep-Toes at Miu Miu’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Keke Palmer joined a star-studded front row at Miu Miu’s runway show. The “Nope” star made an appearance at Miu Miu’s spring 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week today. Other celebrities in attendance included Chloe Bailey, Zaya Wade, Poppy Delevingne and more.

To the show, Palmer wore a black long sleeve single-breasted coat by Miu Miu. The black ensemble featured a tie neck with gold button details down the center of the garment, as well as on the pockets. Palmer accessorized the feminine look with hoop earrings, dark sunglasses and sheer tights. She also carried a small Miu Miu Wonder shoulder bag.

Palmer attends the Miu Miu show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 4. CREDIT: Dominique Charriau/Getty Images for Miu Miu

Palmer added a little extra height to her look with her footwear. She wore black platform heels to the show. Her peep-toe shoes included an ankle strap for extra support and an adorable black bow across the toe straps. Platform shoes feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Palmer attends the Miu Miu show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 4. CREDIT: Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Miu Miu

Palmer is never afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion. She is known for having a trendy, yet daring fashion aesthetic. She has a shoe wardrobe that includes bold pumps and sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Dior and Giuseppe Zanotti, among numerous top brands. While promoting “Nope” over the summer, the actress donned several cool and unique red carpet looks, like a bright yellow satin dress by Prada paired with navy blue knitted opera gloves that she wore to the Italian premiere.

