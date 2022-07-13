Keke Palmer Serves Red-Hot Style In Flaming Mini Dress With Towering Heels for Glamour’s July Issue

Keke Palmer is Glamour’s July cover star. From her start as a beloved child actor to transitioning into a multi-hyphenate entertainer, Palmer is in control and she’s doing so in style. The Emmy Award-winning actress, producer showcased her bold fashion sense throughout the new issue.

On the actual cover, Palmer poses in a sizzling red skintight mini dress. The form-fitting number featured diamond encrusted straps, curves on the bust, which gave the illusion of the flames and a mesh cutout at the center. She complemented the look with a simple silver choker necklace, midi rings and red french-tipped nails.

Keke Palmer on the cover of Glamour’s July issue. CREDIT: Glamour

The television personality continued to make standout style statements throughout the issue. In another shot, Palmer wore a black and white striped maxi dress. The garment included long sleeves, wide pointy lapels and a cinched bodice. She boosted her height with PVC platform sandals.

Keke Palmer in Glamour’s July issue. CREDIT: Glamour

Lastly, the “Hustlers” star brought high-wattage glam in a beautiful while gown. The sleek silhouette had circle cutouts on the side, an extreme thigh-high slit and a modest, sweeping train. Palmer rounded out the look with gold metallic pumps. The shoes laced up around her ankles and were set on three thin stiletto heels.

Keke Palmer stars in Glamour’s July issue.

Palmer has captured audiences’ attention for years in movies such as “Akeelah and the Bee,” and through her successful hosting gigs. She spoke to Glamour’s Ru Wolle about the best advice her mother has given her and her role in Jordan Peele’s upcoming film “Nope,” which officially hits theaters on July 22.

“However, it is about normalizing and putting Blacks and people of color at the forefront. Telling their narratives and stories effortlessly that includes their culture, but doesn’t tie their identity to being Black in a way that’s victimized or subservient. It’s important for creators like Jordan Peele, actors, and all of us, to continue to push that envelope as it pertains to Black representation being very robust because we are robust people.”

The 28-year-old also opened up about the legacy she wants to leave behind.

“When I think about Queen Latifah or Ice Cube, these are some of the people that helped start my career. Because of their success, I got an opportunity. Many young people want to find a way to get into the business and think that the only way you could be is onscreen. We’ve got gaffers, we’ve got key grips, and we have people that work in electric. I hope one day I can be in a position to produce and create opportunities for people in my community, not just on-screen but behind the screen.”

