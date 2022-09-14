Keke Palmer Captures Sunshine in All-Yellow Outfit & Open-Toe Sandals at Michael Kors’ NYFW Show

Keke Palmer made a bright arrival for the premiere of the Michael Kors Collection Spring 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection during New York Fashion Week earlier today. The fashion show featured a star-studded front row with guests including Anne Hathaway, Nina Dobrev, Serena Williams and Vanessa Hudgens.

The actress and singer wore a mustard yellow ribbed midi dress, and a coordinating coat styled off-the-arm. For footwear, Palmer slipped on crystal-embellished open-toe heels with a metallic finish. She accessorized small hoop earrings, keeping it simple and elegant.

Keke Palmer attends the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show on September 14, 2022, in New York City. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Keke Palmer attends the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show on September 14, 2022, in New York City. CREDIT: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Palmer was seen taking a photo op with Vanessa Hudgens, Nina Dobrev, and Alexandra Daddario at the event.

Nina Dobrev, Keke Palmer, Alexandra Daddario, and Vanessa Hudgens attend the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show on Sept. 14, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Michael Kors

Michael Kors showed his Spring 2023 show on the final day of New York Fashion Week. The designer presented a sharp collection of streamlined tailored suits, separates, draped dresses, and caftans in hues of white, black, red, beige, lime green, and hot pink, inspired by the glamour of the 1970s. Kors continued his shows’ star-studded reputation with a runway featuring Bella Hadid, Carmen Kass, and Natasha Poly, viewed from a front row that included Serena Williams, Anne Hathaway, Keke Palmer, Kaitlyn Dever, Sofia Richie, and more.

