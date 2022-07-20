Keke Palmer Pairs See-Through Mesh Dress Over Tank and High-Rise Shorts With PVC Heels on ‘The Tonight Show’

Keke Palmer paired two transparent trends while promoting her new film.

The actress appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday night. While on the show, Palmer talked about her new movie, “Nope,” as well as working with Vice President Kamala Harris.

During the appearance, Palmer wore a gray mesh dress from Prada. Her metallic midi look featured orange beading. She wore it over a fitted white tank top and black high-waisted shorts. She added silver hoop earrings and a few rings to her ensemble.

Palmer and Fallon on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on July 19.

Palmer kept the transparent theme going with her shoes. She wore a pair of clear heels that featured a peep toe design. The thin stiletto heel reached at least 3 inches. Clear heels have been popular with celebrities on red carpets and other dressy events. Stars like Drew Barrymore, Kendall Jenner and Simone Biles have rocked the trend in the past.

Palmer is never afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion. She is known for having a trendy, yet daring fashion aesthetic. She has a shoe wardrobe that includes bold pumps and sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Dior and Giuseppe Zanotti, among numerous top brands. Recently, she’s been promoting her new horror movie from Jordan Peele in glamorous looks, like the Marc Jacobs outfit she wore to the premiere earlier this week. She wore a white corset with a structured bodice and an asymmetrical pointed hem with a long black skirt that sat low on her hips.

