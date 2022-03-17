Keke Palmer Is a Scene in Green Statement Suit, Exaggerated Striped Top & Sandals for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Keke Palmer makes a punchy statement for spring in green.

The “Akeelah and the Bee” star was spotted while arriving at the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” yesterday afternoon. While on the show last night, Palmer talked about her new film “Alice,” debuting in theaters on Friday, which is the story of an enslaved person yearning for freedom on a Georgia plantation escaping through the woods and ending up in the year 1973. She also talked about what it was like shooting her impending movie, “Nope,” directed by Jordan Peele, which unveils the story of caretakers at a California horse ranch who experience a mysterious force that affects human and animal behavior debuting in theaters July 22.

Keke Palmer arriving at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” set in Los Angeles on March 16, 2022. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For the look, Palmer went with an oversized green suit by Christopher John Rogers that had structured shoulders. Underneath, she wore a blue, yellow, green and white striped button-up top that was floor-length and added a little drama to her attire and flowed when she walked. On the lower half, she slipped on a pair of matching high-waisted green trousers that were oversized.

Christopher John Rogers is known for his cutting-edge design aesthetic and eye for color. His resort 2022 collection is a favorite for celebrities and graced Tracee Ellis Ross and Tinashe. Rogers is one of the industry’s hottest young talents and won the American Womenswear Designer of the Year at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Keke Palmer arriving at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” set in Los Angeles on March 16, 2022. CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

A closer look at Keke Palmer’s white sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

To complete everything, she went with a pair of white sandals by Dolce & Gabbana that unified her appearance while also adding a nice pop of contrast from her bold suit. The heels have a height of approximately 3 inches and a sleek thick toe strap.

Palmer also talked about how she took her siblings to the strip club in a funny anecdote. “They just turned 21, and I took them to Vegas… I felt like it was fun,” Palmer said. “He had his girlfriend with him and started, like trying to check compatibility charts with the strippers, so that was a little weird.”

The “Hustlers” actress has also created a lane for herself within the fashion industry, having walked in a runway show for Christian Cowan.

The other guest for the evening was Andrew Garfield, who talked about his Oscar nomination for “tick, tick…BOOM!,” reprising his role as Spider-Man alongside Tobey Maguire in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and how he’s preparing for the Oscars. Finally, the musical guest was the band Ghost.

