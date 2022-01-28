Keke Palmer Stuns in Colorful Dolce & Gabbana Mini Dress With Breathable Pink Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Keke Palmer made a fashionable statement in her latest Instagram post.

The “Hustlers” star shared two new images posing in a Floral Panelled mini dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Fans immediately flooded her with comments, including heart-eye emojis and called her look flawless. “Sometimes only @dolcegabanna will do. Ok most times!!!,” Palmer captioned the shots.

The sleeveless garment was complete with a square neckline, contrasting panel design, fitted waistline and a rear zip fastening. The multicolored dress retails for $1,527. The “Foodtastic” alum opted for minimal accessories and styled her dark tresses straight.

Palmer slipped into a pair of pink Denver pumps by Andrea Wazen. The mesh pumps are lined with lavender leather and feature an adjustable buckle strap that wraps gracefully around the ankle. The sleek silhouette also includes a pointed toe and a thin heel. The Denver pumps retail for $475. Wazen is known for presenting high quality handmade shoes that are designed and produced in Beirut. She was also honored with the Emerging Talent Award at the 2020 FN Achievement Awards.

Palmer is never afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion. Last year, she trended on social media after appeared on “Watch What Happens Live,” hosted by Andy Cohen. The Emmy Award winner donned a purple dress by Raisa Vanessa. The short number included multiple cutouts along the bodice. She paired the risky look with black sparkly knee-high boots by Giuseppe Zanotti.

When it comes to fashion, Palmer is known for having a trendy, yet daring fashion aesthetic. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will likely see her in colorful separates, edgy dresses, extravagant furs and sleek skirts. When she’s off-duty, you can find her in slouchy jeans and functional activewear. On the footwear front, Palmer opts for a variety of silhouettes in the form of sneakers, sleek pumps, breezy sandals, easy mules and fun boots.

