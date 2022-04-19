Keke Palmer’s Bikini Top & Cutoff Shorts Get Elevated With Embellished Boots at Revolve Festival’s Coachella Party 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Keke Palmer made a case for black and brown as spring colors at the Coachella Revolve Festival on Saturday in La Quinta, Calif.

The 28-year-old gave the neutral hues a spring/summer flair at the star-studded party. She posed for the camera in a pair of black drawstring shorts with a leather tie as well as a silver star-shaped detailing on each side. She matched the shorts with a black triangle-shaped bikini top that she layered beneath a shaggy brown jacket with strings hanging from her sleeves. The cropped jacket also had a tie-up finish at the center.

Keke Palmer at Revolve Festival held at the Merv Griffin Estate on April 16, 2022 in La Quinta, Riverside, California, United States. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com

On her feet, she slipped into a pair of suede ankle boots. The shoes featured a pointed toe and a hard sole. They were also lined with gold detailing at the center, down the sides and at the toe. A go-to women’s shoe style, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

Palmer recycled her outfit for another event that day. The “Hustlers” actress also showed off the look at Rachel Zoe’s ZOEasis party. At The Zoe Report event, she accessorized with a pair of large brown sunglasses with silver detailing on the sides.

Keke Palmer at Rachel Zoe’s ZOEasis party. CREDIT: Shutterstock for BDG

When it comes to fashion, Palmer is known for having a trendy, yet daring fashion aesthetic. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will likely see her in colorful separates, edgy dresses, extravagant furs and sleek skirts. When she’s off-duty, you can find her in slouchy jeans and functional activewear. For footwear, she opts for a variety of silhouettes in the form of sneakers, sleek pumps, breezy sandals, easy mules and fun boots.

Revolve’s namesake Revolve Festival returned after a two-year COVID hiatus to host 2,000 guests in a musical celebration. Co-launched with h.Wood Group, the event also includes performances by Ty Dolla $ign, Jack Harlow, Post Malone, Bia and Iann Dior, plus a special guest appearance by Willow Smith.

