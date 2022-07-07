Keith Urban Boosts His Height in Creepers to Match Nicole Kidman in Heels at Balenciaga Fashion Show Dinner Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

After his wife Nicole Kidman went viral walking the Balenciaga fall 2022 Haute Couture collection runway in Paris, Keith Urban celebrated by her side at the luxury brand’s dinner party on Wendesday.

Keith snuggled close to Kidman, who was clad in the label’s sparkling gown. Urban dressed simply, balancing out Kidman’s more dramatic look by dressing down in a black blazer and white T-shirt tucked into black oversized trousers. The singer found his footing, slipping into black dress shoes with prominent, rounded toes.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the Balenciaga afterparty on July 6, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Jacopo M. Raule / Stringer

The shoes resemble creepers, fitted with chunky soles that act as a platform for 5-foot-10 Urban in order to match Kidman’s 5-foot-11 height, which is boosted even further in heels. Balenciaga is known for their drastic shoe styles, the brand often exaggerating proportions and elongating silhouettes to create almost alien-like footwear.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the Balenciaga afterparty. CREDIT: Jacopo M. Raule / Stringer

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the Balenciaga afterparty. CREDIT: Jacopo M. Raule / Stringer

The “Big Little Lies” star went with a sleek black look to the dinner. She wore an off-the-shoulder mini dress that was completely covered in sequins. The dress featured a long train as well. Kidman added dark opaque tights under her dress, and she accessorized with blue drop earrings as well as a wrapped bracelet. She finished off her look with a pair of black shiny pointed-toe pumps. Her classic heels featured a thin stiletto heel that reached at least 3 inches in height.

