Kehlani Sported Blue Boots & Matching Hair While Out in NYC With Girlfriend 070 Shake

By Allie Fasanella
Kehlani and 070 Shake are seen in NYC on Aug 11.
CREDIT: Splash

Kehlani performed in New York City last week and was accompanied by girlfriend 070 Shake (real name: Danielle Balbuena) after the show.

The “Up At Night” singer was spotted holding hands with Balbuena while showing off a chic, trendy look complete with sky blue pointy-toed boots, which subtly matched her hair. Known for her edgy style, she paired the knee-high silhouette with a black leather micro mini skirt embellished with zippers and a semi-sheer black corset top featuring a dipped front design.

Kehlani is seen with her girlfriend 070 Shake after her concert in New York City on Aug. 11.
CREDIT: Splash

The Grammy-nominated artist — who is a self-proclaimed “sneakerhead” — pulled the eye-catching outfit together with layered necklaces and a bracelet on each wrist. Meanwhile, despite the summer heat, 070 Shake wore a shirt and tie with a bulky camo jacket on top paired with black trousers and chunky black lace-up boots.

Kehlani wears a cropped corset top with a black leather micro mini skirt and pointy-toed blue boots that hit just below the knee.
CREDIT: Splash

Kehlani and 070 Shake, who is a rapper, have been in a romantic relationship for about a year now. Earlier this summer in June, the singer shared a carousel of photos of them together on Instagram to celebrate Balbuena’s birthday. She wrote: “happy birthday my heart. 6 years of friendship almost 1 year of love. nothing I say in a caption could explain or compare. you’re one in a million Dani. i love you 💍 my very best friend.”

A closer look at Kehlani wearing light blue knee-high boots designed with a sleek pointed toe.
CREDIT: Splash
