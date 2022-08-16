Kehlani Sported Blue Boots & Matching Hair While Out in NYC With Girlfriend 070 Shake

Kehlani and 070 Shake are seen in NYC on Aug 11.

Kehlani performed in New York City last week and was accompanied by girlfriend 070 Shake (real name: Danielle Balbuena) after the show.

The “Up At Night” singer was spotted holding hands with Balbuena while showing off a chic, trendy look complete with sky blue pointy-toed boots, which subtly matched her hair. Known for her edgy style, she paired the knee-high silhouette with a black leather micro mini skirt embellished with zippers and a semi-sheer black corset top featuring a dipped front design.

Kehlani is seen with her girlfriend 070 Shake after her concert in New York City on Aug. 11. CREDIT: Splash

The Grammy-nominated artist — who is a self-proclaimed “sneakerhead” — pulled the eye-catching outfit together with layered necklaces and a bracelet on each wrist. Meanwhile, despite the summer heat, 070 Shake wore a shirt and tie with a bulky camo jacket on top paired with black trousers and chunky black lace-up boots.

Kehlani wears a cropped corset top with a black leather micro mini skirt and pointy-toed blue boots that hit just below the knee. CREDIT: Splash

Kehlani and 070 Shake, who is a rapper, have been in a romantic relationship for about a year now. Earlier this summer in June, the singer shared a carousel of photos of them together on Instagram to celebrate Balbuena’s birthday. She wrote: “happy birthday my heart. 6 years of friendship almost 1 year of love. nothing I say in a caption could explain or compare. you’re one in a million Dani. i love you 💍 my very best friend.”