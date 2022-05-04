Kehlani Serves Monochromatic Moment in Black Slit-Leg Pants & Converse Sneakers at ‘Blue Water Road’ Album Signing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kehlani was cool and comfortable at her “Blue Water Road” album signing event at Rough Trade in New York City. “Blue Water Road” is Kehlani’s third studio album and includes a few guests such as Justin Bieber, Blxst, Syd and many more. On the new record, the Grammy-nominated singer infuses confessional lyrics with newfound clarity.

For the intimate event, Kehlani stuck to her signature cozy and edgy style with an all-black outfit. The “Can I” hitmaker wore a basic black tank top with sleek pants. The silhouette had split cuffs near the hem, which prompted a distinct finishing touch.

Kehlani at ‘Blue Water Road’ album event signing at Rough Trade in New York City on May 3, 2022. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

Kehlani gives album event signing at Rough Trade in New York City on May 3, 2022. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

The musician kept her accessories minimal and only added hoop earrings with a Buddha necklace and beaded bracelets. Kehlani parted her brunette tresses in the middle and styled her hair in beach waves.

Kehlani at album event signing at Rough Trade in New York City on May 3, 2022. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

Sticking to a causal and chill vibe, the “Serial Lover” artist rounded out her look with black Chuck Taylor All Star Classic sneakers. The shoe style features lightweight and durable canvas uppers, medial eyelets to enhance airflow and the classic all star ankle patch. Converses have a long-lasting legacy due to their versatility and particularly good fit.

When it comes to fashion, Kehlani flawlessly combines edgy and delicate looks. For footwear, the entertainer will likely step out in versatile boots, trendy sneakers, sharp pumps and statement sandals.

See more stars serving up monochromatic style statements.

Slip into these staple sneakers for your next outing.

CREDIT: Converse

To Buy: Chuck Taylor All Star Classic, $65.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Chuck Taylor High Top Platform Sneaker, $75.

CREDIT: Kohl's

To Buy: Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged High Top Sneaker, $80.