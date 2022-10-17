Katy Perry Looks Ethereal in Romantic White Dress, Corset & Heels for ‘Where We Started’ Music Video with Thomas Rhett

Katy Perry took to Instagram to share a teaser clip from her new music video for “Where We Started” with country music artist Thomas Rhett. The video will be released tomorrow on Youtube.

In the promo clip, Perry wears a sheer white, bishop-sleeve dress that flows across her knees and onto the set’s tan blanketed flooring. She layers her angelic look with a beige corset belt featuring two shoulder straps, styled across her dress’ bodice, slightly below the piece’s prominent collars.

Adding some shimmer to her outfit, Perry opted for two distinct earring types: a tier-designed dangle earring with pearls and a small gold hoop at its top on her right ear and a chandelier-like one decorated with the gemstone. The “American Idol” judge coupled her earth-tone-hued ensemble with coordinating eyeshadow and chestnut-pigmented lipstick.

Due to the dress length, it’s almost impossible to take a peek at Perry’s footwear choice for the video. However, in one of the shots, the sheer fabric reveals a pair of high heels under the dress.

When it comes to footwear, Perry has opted for an array of vibrant and ever-changing styles that compliment her outfit’s theme and add auroral pops of color. She is often seen in slingbacks, pumps, sandals, and ankle strap designs by Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Gianvito Rossi, and those from her footwear brand Katy Perry Collections, which she repurchased earlier this year.

While receiving the key to the Las Vegas Strip in June, the “Roar” songstress attended the milestone ceremony in neon green stilettos that comprised three straps across the shoes’ vamp, insole area, and at the ankle, along with a defined high heel. She coupled the bright accessory with a long sleeve, plunging midi dress in the same chromatic color and silver drop earrings. Last week, she released several new Katy Perry Collections styles on Amazon, such as sculpted heel mules, tall boots, jelly sandals with whimsical gingerbread, present bow and rainbow designs, slingback pumps, and floral-patterned loafers from the label’s fall 2022 line.

