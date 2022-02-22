Katy Perry Gives Western Vibes in Sleek Leather Suit, Snakeskin Tube Top and Brown Cowboy Boots for ‘Good Morning America’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Katy Perry made a stylish appearance on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday. The “Harleys in Hawaii” singer joined the morning show to discuss the latest season of “American Idol.” The new season will premiere on ABC on Sunday, February 27th.

Perry made quite the entrance as she stepped into the GMA studios in a full leather ensemble. “The Smurfs” star wore a brown knee-length jacket over a lemon-colored snakeskin tube top. She tied her look together with coordinating high-waist trousers. The boot-cut style added a sleek edge to her ensemble.

Katy Perry is all smiles while arriving at “Good Morning America” in New York City on February 22, 2022. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

When it came down to accessories, the television judge complemented her fashionable fit with brown square frames, a long, thin necklace and a small black handbag. She styled her long dark locs in soft natural waves and amped up her look with a bold red lip.

Katy Perry arrives at “Good Morning America” in New York City on February 22, 2022. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

To round things off, the “Hot N Cold” songstress slipped into a pair of red and brown Western boots. The silhouette included a a sharp pointed-toe, a design along the outer sole and a chunky stacked black heel.

When it comes to footwear, Perry’s style is bold and sleek. She’s previously been seen in pointed-toe pumps, flats, and mules by labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, the star prefers comfortable sneakers and slides by Adidas, Saint Laurent and Birkenstock. She also wears her own line of Katy Perry Collection shoes, which feature statement-making sandals, pumps and flats with sparkly embellishments and bold colors.

