Katy Perry Is Sun-Kissed in Starfish Thong Sandals & Halter Two-Piece for Summer Campaign

In a new campaign for her namesake Katy Perry Collections, the singer showed that she hasn’t moved too far from her “California Gurls” days.

Perry wore a crisp white halter two-piece that worked well with accents of a painted sun were across her chest and the swirls moving across the hems of her garment. To continue the look, the “American Idol” judge heavily accessorized, wearing necklaces with glass water pearls and multi-colored beads and charms. On her wrists, she wore two beaded bracelets, similar to her necklaces. For her earrings, she wore a mixed-set of dangling earrings working well with this very earthy look.

In this shoot, she shows off her orange starfish sandals. With a thin orange strap, it’s a simple and oceanic look for the summer. The accent of the starfish makes them more than just seasonal sandals, as not only do they act as comfort shoes to walk on the boardwalk, but as stylistic essentials.

Many styles from Katy Perry Collections are apt choices for summer as the weather will get warmer and warmer, and in order to prioritize style while also being prepared for the ongoing heat.

Perry has her namesake shoe line that sells silhouettes like pumps, sandals and flats. She launched her namesake collection in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd. and revealed in an interview with Footwear News that she has taken ownership of Katy Perry Collection after Global Brands Group filed for bankruptcy in July last year.