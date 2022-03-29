Katy Perry Splits Her Pants on ‘American Idol’ Dancing in Her ‘Skin-Tight Jeans’ & Strappy Heels

Katy Perry proved she’s just like us on Monday night’s episode of “American Idol.”

The “California Gurls” singer, who serves as a judge on the singing competition show, wore a leopard-print tank top and red leather pants on the show. Her top featured a corset-like silhouette and red ties while her pants included a lace-up design. She added silver chunky necklaces to her look as well as silver bracelets. She added black and white zebra-print strappy sandals to finish off her look.

Perry on “American Idol” on March 28. CREDIT: ABC

During the episode, Perry started an impromptu performance of her hit song “Teenage Dream” during Hollywood Week. While singing along with fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, she bent down and ripped the back of her leather pants.

“Can I get some tape?” Perry asked before walking off stage.

Crew members, and even Bryan came to her assistance in taping the ripped area with yellow duct tape.

Bryan, Perry and Richie on “American Idol” on March 28. CREDIT: ABC

Taking to Instagram, Perry quoted lyrics from “Teenage Dream” to describe the wardrobe malfunction. “ima get ur heart racing in my skin-tight jeans on #americanidol tonight 👀 tune in now for a RIPPING good time,” she captioned a viral video of the moment. It was viewed more than 3 million times.

Though Perry’s look was slightly altered, it still showcased her bold style. The new mom, who welcomed her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August 2020, is no stranger to adding a daring piece to her rotation of ensembles. In addition to wearing standout looks and stylish shoes from Balmain, Giuseppe Zanotti and Bottega Veneta, the award-winning singer also has her own line of footwear. Perry launched her namesake collection in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd. and revealed in a recent interview with Footwear News that she has taken ownership of Katy Perry Collection after Global Brands Group filed for bankruptcy in July last year.

“I was faced with the choice of fading away into obscurity with this line that I have worked so hard on for five years and that is just kind of coming out of its infancy and finding its strengths. Or just leveling up,” Perry told FN in a phone interview last week. “I just decided to take complete ownership and level up, find great partners, develop my team and put to practice all of the education I have learned — and just be that CEO boss bitch that I want to be.”

Click through the gallery for more of Katy Perry’s statement style throughout the years.