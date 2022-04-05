Katy Perry Shines Like a Disco Ball in Silver Mini Dress & Croc Heels on ‘American Idol’s Top 24 Round

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Katy Perry’s gave viewers a mirrorball effect on Monday night’s top 24 semi-finals round of “American Idol.”

The “Daisies” singer wore a shimmery silver midi dress from Brandon Maxwell’s Resort ’22 line. The fitted dress featured a strapless neckline and it featured an embossed croc treatment. Perry added large silver earrings as well as scattered rings.

Perry on ‘American Idol.’ CREDIT: ABC

The “California Gurls” hitmaker kept the metallic theme going with her footwear. She added a pair of silver pointed-toe heels with a wrapped ankle strap. The shoes also featured a similar croc effect as her dress, and the heels added at least 3 inches to Perry’s height. The shoes complemented Perry’s dress without appearing too uniform.

A closer look at Perry’s heels. CREDIT: ABC

Perry is known to have a kitschy and unique sartorial sense that she has displayed over the years in creative ways. One example is the hamburger suit that she wore to the Camp-themed Met Gala in 2019, which was a fun take on dinner.

The “Pendulum” singer has ventured into the fashion industry. She has her namesake shoe line that sells silhouettes like pumps, sandals and flats. Perry launched her namesake collection in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd. and revealed in a recent interview with Footwear News that she has taken ownership of Katy Perry Collection after Global Brands Group filed for bankruptcy in July last year.

