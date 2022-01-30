Katy Perry Goes Bold for “Saturday Night Live” in Red Cutout Latex Bodysuit and Fringe Chaps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Katy Perry brought her signature playful style on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend. The musician performed two songs on this weekend’s episode, hosted by actor Willem Dafoe.

The “Play” headliner took the stage in a mushroom-inspired outfit, featuring a red latex bodysuit. The daring number, worn for a performance of her Alesso duet “When I’m Gone,” featured a cutout bodice and high neckline. Perry paired the bold look with matching chaps, which featured allover fringe accents on their legs. The pair brought a dynamic textured element to her look, maintaining its drama onstage. To coordinate with her dancers, Perry wore a red and white-spotted mushroom cap-shaped hat.

Katy Perry performs “When I’m Gone” on “Saturday Night Live” on January 29, 2022. CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

The “Teenage Dream” musician appeared to complete her look with a pair of matching red boots. Perry’s pair featured a pointed-toe silhouette, featuring red uppers. The style also appeared to include a glossy patent leather texture, coordinating with her outfit and set.

Katy Perry performs “When I’m Gone” on “Saturday Night Live” on January 29, 2022. CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

For her second musical set, Perry performed her 2019 song “Never Really Over.” The star wore a light blue halter-neck crop top with a tiered tulle skirt, which featured rounded and flared textures. Though her shoes weren’t visible, Perry’s outfit created a monochrome moment that was whimsical and dramatic.

Katy Perry performs “Never Really Over” on “Saturday Night Live” on January 29, 2022. CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

As the show with Dafoe closed, Perry revealed one more monochrome ensemble. The “California Gurls” singer stepped onstage with Dafoe and the “Saturday Night Live” cast, wearing a white jacket and matching pants. Her ensemble was complete with matching pointed-toe pumps.

Katy Perry and Willem Dafoe close “Saturday Night Live” on January 29, 2022. CREDIT: Will Heath/NBC

When it comes to shoes, the “Firework” singer’s shoe style is bold and sleek — often coordinated to her ensembles for performances and events. She’s previously been seen in pointed-toe pumps, flats, and mules by labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, the star prefers comfortable sneakers and slides by Adidas, Saint Laurent and Birkenstock. She also wears her own line of Katy Perry Collection shoes, which feature statement-making sandals, pumps and flats with sparkly embellishments and bold colors.

