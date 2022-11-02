Katy Perry Pops in Gold-Dipped Pumps, Boots & More for New About You Collaboration Video

Katy Perry’s latest collaboration is officially here: a capsule collection with German retailer About You.

The Grammy Award-winning musician shared a new video on Instagram, posing in a range of ensembles — which, as she shared in the caption, are her “little twist on classics for fall.”

The collection appeared to include a brown leather minidress with 3/4-length sleeves and a wrapped bodice, as well as a leopard-printed bodycon style with a split neckline. A ribbed cobalt blue and strapless black leather jumpsuit, as well as a metallic purple crystal-trimmed minidress, rounded out the line in her video. All were layered with versatile metal jewelry and tights, with Perry proving their movability while lounging on a couch, working out and hiking with ski poles in an empty swimming pool.

When it came to footwear, Perry donned a range of shoes from the newest fall collection from her own namesake label, Katy Perry Collections. Her footwear included beige and black leather ankle booties, as well as a knee-high set of black boots. However, one of her most prominent styles was her Dellilah pump, a black suede pair of pointed-toe pumps with 3.3-inch metallic gold heels. The style, as with the others seen in the video, are part of Perry’s Fall 2022 collection — which, similarly to her About You line, also featured her own twists on classic staple designs.

Previously, Perry also teased the collaboration on Instagram in the same brown dress, paired with pale tan reptile-embossed ankle boots of her own design.

Katy Perry poses with Chonco Ibarra and Shae West in Australia on June 19, 2022. When it comes to shoes, the “Hot N’ Cold” singer’s shoe style is bold and sleek — often coordinated to her ensembles for performances and events. She’s previously been seen in pointed-toe pumps, flats, and mules by labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, the star prefers comfortable sneakers and slides by Adidas, Saint Laurent and Birkenstock. She also wears her own line of Katy Perry Collection shoes, which feature statement-making sandals, pumps and flats with sparkly embellishments and bold colors — and which she recently relaunched after buying it back in 2022.

Discover Perry’s FN cover shoot in the gallery.