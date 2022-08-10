×
Katy Perry Gets Whimsical in Barely-There Mushroom Heels & Red Cutout Dress at Project in Las Vegas

Katy Perry sported a bright red look on Tuesday when she appeared as a guest speaker at Project, the fashion trade show held annually in Las Vegas. She spoke with WWD about her perspective on entrepreneurship, her unique sense of design and her sources of creative inspiration. To the event, she wore a red midi dress from Cult Gaia. Her dress featured cutouts in the sleeves as well as the bodice. Perry accessorized the look with earrings and a few rings.

Perry at Project in Las Vegas on August 9.
The FN cover star added a playful touch to her look with her footwear. She donned a pair of clear strappy heels. Five thin PVC straps crossed her feet and attached at the red footbed. Her sandals were finished off with a red mushroom heel that added about 2 inches to Perry’s height.

Perry at Project in Las Vegas on August 9.
When it comes to shoes, the “Firework” singer’s shoe style is bold and sleek, and is often coordinated to her ensembles for performances and events. She’s previously been seen in pointed-toe pumps, mules and flats by labels like Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton and Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, the star prefers comfortable sneakers and slides by Adidas, Saint Laurent and Birkenstock. She also wears her own line of Katy Perry Collection shoes, which feature statement-making sandals, pumps and flats with sparkly embellishments and bold colors — and which she recently relaunched after buying it back in 2022.

