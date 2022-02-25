Katy Perry Looks Slick in All-Black Leather Outfit Paired With Sky-High Platform Sandals for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Katy Perry makes a sleek statement in her latest outfit. The “California Girls” singer got spotted while arriving at the set of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday.

For the outfit, Perry opted for a head-to-toe faux leather look. On top, Perry wore a blazer-inspired jumpsuit that had structured shoulders and a neat lapel. It also had long sleeves, pockets and black buttons for a streamlined appearance. In the middle of the garment was an edgy cutout that exposed Perry’s midriff. As for the rest of the piece, the top of the pants had a crisscross leather design on top of sleek flared pants that had creases in them.

For accessories, Perry threw on a pair of silver chunky hoop earrings that added an extra pop to her attire.

Katy Perry arriving to the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” set on Feb. 25, 2022 in an all-black outfit. CREDIT: Mr Photoman / SplashNews.com

To ground everything, Perry popped on a pair of shiny black platform sandals that had a height of approximately four inches. The shoes also had a chic peep-toe design and a shaped heel for an elevated moment.

A closer look at Katy Perry’s black platform sandals. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Perry has a kitschy and unique sartorial sense that she has displayed over the years in creative ways. For example, we’ve seen her wear a hamburger suit to the Camp-themed Met Gala, which was a fun take on dinner. And recently, we’ve seen Perry don a western-inspired brown leather suit, snakeskin tube top and brown cowboy boots for a live appearance that showcased her affinity for color.

The “Pendulum” singer has ventured into the fashion industry. She has her namesake shoe line that sells silhouettes like pumps, sandals and flats that all have a little bit of Perry magic and flair to make them special.

