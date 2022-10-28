Katy Perry Cuddles a Koala in Colorful Striped Cardigan & Birkenstocks While in Australia With Orlando Bloom

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Katy Perry took to Instagram to show off her time at the Wild Life Habitat in Port Douglas, Australia today. She joined her husband, Orlando Bloom, in the southern country as he films a new movie. In one of the images, the “Never Really Over” singer poses cuddling a koala.

During vacation, Perry wore a yellow fitted cardigan with red and white stripes – as seen in one of the pictures. The $325 knit long-sleeve cardigan by Staud also featured blue pockets with a matching button-down lining. She paired the colorful top with loose white linen pants.

Perry accessorized with a gold pendant necklace and a khaki-colored fanny pack. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek bun underneath a cream-colored bucket hat.

For her footwear, the “American Idol” judge slipped into a pair of cognac Birkenstock sandals. The iconic summer shoe featured its signature open-toe design with two straps fastened with a brass buckle. These $160 slip-on sandals also featured a white sole underneath the cork base.

As for her husband, Bloom went with a similar colorful look with a bright yellow button-down shirt with sage green pants.

This look is very different than Perry’s usual pop-star style. Throughout the years, the singer has created a wardrobe that is filled with textured patterns and vibrant colors. Perry is a big fan of shoes and has passed that love down to her daughter who now has a two-shelf shoe collection. The singer has stayed a familiar face in the fashion industry with collaborations with Moschino, About You, and H&M. She also has her own footwear brand, the Katy Perry Collection, which launched a fall 2022 collection featuring unique designs like mushroom heels and snake prints sandals.

