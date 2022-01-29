Katy Perry Bundles Up For the Cold in Gigantic Green Moon Boots and a Tan Puffer Coat

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Katy Perry shows how to dress for a chilly winter day.

The “California Girls” singer was spotted while out and about in New York City with Orlando Bloom on Friday night, covered up for the winter weather. For the ensemble, Perry chose a tan puffer coat that came to her ankles and featured quilting in the back of the garment. Underneath, she wore a pair of sporty pants in a brown color that incorporated a metallic stripe down the sides of each leg. She accessorized with dainty earrings and rings.

Katy Perry out and about in NYC wearing a tan puffer coat and green Moon Boots with Orlando Bloom on Jan. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Katy Perry’s green Moon Boots. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To complete everything, Perry popped on a pair of green Moon Boots that perfectly matched her warm vibe. Moon Boots have become very popular over the last couple of months as we’ve seen celebs like Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber and Tracee Ellis Ross donning the snow boots. They’re known for their bulky yet durable design built to keep the snow and water out while keeping your feet toasty.

The “Pendulum” singer has a whimsical and outlandish fashion taste on stage that sometimes differs when she’s not performing. For example, as of late, we’ve seen Perry run errands in comfy activewear and the “ugly” sandals trends, and we’ve also seen her wear eye-catching latex pieces that further display her keen eye for fit and creativity.

The “Swish Swish” singer has ventured into the fashion industry and has her namesake shoe line that sells silhouettes like pumps, sandals and flats that all have a little bit of Perry magic to make them special.

Put on a pair of snow boots for a rugged winter ensemble.

