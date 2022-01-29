×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Katy Perry Bundles Up For the Cold in Gigantic Green Moon Boots and a Tan Puffer Coat

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
SPL5286691_013-head
Katy Perry: April 2021
Katy Perry: February 2021
Katy Perry: March 2020
Katy Perry: February 2020
View Gallery 23 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Katy Perry shows how to dress for a chilly winter day.

The “California Girls” singer was spotted while out and about in New York City with Orlando Bloom on Friday night, covered up for the winter weather. For the ensemble, Perry chose a tan puffer coat that came to her ankles and featured quilting in the back of the garment. Underneath, she wore a pair of sporty pants in a brown color that incorporated a metallic stripe down the sides of each leg. She accessorized with dainty earrings and rings.

Katy Perry, tan bubble coat, green moon boots, Orlando Bloom, Jan. 28 2022
Katy Perry out and about in NYC wearing a tan puffer coat and green Moon Boots with Orlando Bloom on Jan. 28, 2022.
CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Katy Perry, tan bubble coat, green moon boots, Orlando Bloom, Jan. 28 2022
A closer look at Katy Perry’s green Moon Boots.
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To complete everything, Perry popped on a pair of green Moon Boots that perfectly matched her warm vibe. Moon Boots have become very popular over the last couple of months as we’ve seen celebs like Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber and Tracee Ellis Ross donning the snow boots. They’re known for their bulky yet durable design built to keep the snow and water out while keeping your feet toasty.

Related

Dua Lipa Goes Future Nostalgic-Chic in Yeezy x Gap's Big Blue Puffer and Red Moon Boots

Katy Perry Gets Comfy in 'Ugly' Sandals and Sweatpants at the Grocery Store

Hailey Bieber Strikes a Pose in Body Suit, Pink Moon Boots For New Victoria's Secret Campaign

The “Pendulum” singer has a whimsical and outlandish fashion taste on stage that sometimes differs when she’s not performing. For example, as of late, we’ve seen Perry run errands in comfy activewear and the “ugly” sandals trends, and we’ve also seen her wear eye-catching latex pieces that further display her keen eye for fit and creativity.

The “Swish Swish” singer has ventured into the fashion industry and has her namesake shoe line that sells silhouettes like pumps, sandals and flats that all have a little bit of Perry magic to make them special.

Put on a pair of snow boots for a rugged winter ensemble.

Click through the gallery to see Perry’s chicest street style moments over the years. 

Moon Boot Icon low snow boots
CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Moon Boot Icon low snow boots, $176.

Chloe x Moon Boot Lace-Up Boo

To Buy: Chloe x Moon Boot Lace-Up Boot, $725; nordstrom.com

Prada Monolith Drawcord Snow Boot
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Prada Monolith Drawcord Snow Boot, $1,300

Merrell Sponsored By Merrell

Women in the Wild

Merrell is redefining self-care by empowering and encouraging females to spend more time outside.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad