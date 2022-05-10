Katy Perry Channels Madonna’s Iconic Cone Bra Costume in Pink Corset Dress & Velvet Stilettos on ‘American Idol’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Katy Perry is famed for turning out unique outfits only she could pull off. You are probably thinking of that polarizing Moschino 3D burger dress the star wore to the Met Gala in 2019 right about now. Well, for a recent “American Idol” appearance, Perry actually took a page out of another pop icon’s style book, channeling the incomparable Madonna.

For the Mother’s Day episode of “American Idol” on May 8, the 37-year-old singer wore a baby pink quilted corset mini dress with visible hook-and-eye embellishments and lace-up detailing. The structured dress featured a traditional corset-like bodice with defined cups and bra-like straps, yet flared into a stiff skirt with accented hips. Perry paired the edgy-meets-sweet look with baby pink velvet stiletto heels.

Katy Perry wears a pink corset dress on “American Idol,” channeling Madonna’s famed cone bra corset. CREDIT: ABC

The “Idol” judge wore a rosy glam look that revolved around pink lids, blushed cheeks, and a slightly darkened nude lip. She pulled her hair in a half-up, half-down hairdo that was styled into an effortless bun at the back of her head. The adorable ‘do helped show off Perry’s statement diamond waterfall dangle earrings, which cascaded down her ears.

Katy Perry wears a pink corset dress with velvet stiletto heels on “American Idol.” CREDIT: ABC

The singer’s outfit drew comparisons to another pop darling’s famed look, reminding style lovers of the iconic pink Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra corset Madonna wore on tour in the ’90s. Needless to say, the inspiration is definitely there.

Madonna wears a bra top designed by Jean Paul Gaultier as she performs during her “Blonde Ambition” tour, in Philadelphia on Dec. 3, 1990. CREDIT: AP

Perry has been quite busy in recent weeks with her “American Idol” duties, but took a time out on May 2 to attend the famed Met Gala in New York City. For the event, Perry wore another structured mini dress, which was accented by a black sheer overlay. She paired the dark-and-light Oscar de la Renta dress with barely-there stiletto heels.

See more of Perry’s style through the years.