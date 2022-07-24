Katy Perry celebrated stylist, costume designer and fitness guru Johnny Wujek’s birthday in style this week in California.

As seen non Wujek’s Instagram page, the “Play” performer posed with the now-43-year-old and friends including Ferras, Shannon Woodward and Sarah Hudson in Montecito. For the occasion, she wore a chic beige midi dress with short sleeves, a belted silhouette and deep neckline. Adding to her ensemble’s classic nature was a brown leather Hermes Birkin handbag — one of the most elusive handbags in the world — as well as gold drop earrings, thin layered necklaces and rosy tinted aviator sunglasses.

“The OG catalogue #Heros,” Wujek captioned the photo, referencing the group’s roles as Perry’s crew, friends, styling and musical team in the early 2010’s.

When it came to footwear, Perry remained relaxed in a pair of Hermes slide sandals. Her brown leather style — coincidentally matching with her Birkin — featured wide “H”-shaped toe straps, which included cutouts for added ventilation. Stitching details gave the set an equestrian finish, as well as a chic completion to her neutral outfit.

Slide sandals like Perry’s are ideal for the summer, due to their ease for slipping on and off. Pairs in neutral leathers have grown in popularity this season, due to their ability to be worn with a range of ensembles. However, the style is also growing in innovations as well. Deckers X Lab recently debuted new “KO-Z” slides in its recovery shoe lineup, which feature layered foam insoles and foot rockers for added comfort. Meanwhile, ease and relaxation have been embraced by numerous brands; Vionic’s latest sandal releases have included textured footbeds and heel cups for greater ease, while padding and cushioning for day-long comfort have been key in new styles released by Andre Assous, Cougar and Minnetonka.

Perry’s no stranger to a comfortable sandal, having launched numerous pairs in her Katy Perry Collection’s shoe line over the years. This summer, she also wore Birkenstock slides to visit the circus.

When it comes to shoes, the "Firework" singer's shoe style is bold and sleek — often coordinated to her ensembles for performances and events. She's previously been seen in pointed-toe pumps, flats, and mules by labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, the star prefers comfortable sneakers and slides by Adidas, Saint Laurent and Birkenstock. She also wears her own line of Katy Perry Collection shoes, which feature statement-making sandals, pumps and flats with sparkly embellishments and bold colors — and which she recently relaunched after buying it back in 2022.

