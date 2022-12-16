Katy Perry Dresses Up As Ginger Root in Suede Boots for ‘Picture of Health’

Katy Perry opened her costume closet and dressed up as a piece of ginger root, as seen on her Instagram today. The singer was promoting Bragg’s apple cider vinegar immunity shot. The caption on the post jokingly reads, “picture of health.”

When it came down to footwear, Perry opted for a set of suede ankle boots. Her style featured rounded toes in a light caramel hue, complete with thin ridged flat soles. The set gave a comfortably casual base to her attire, contrasting the wild nature of her ensemble.

This week, Perry switched things up in another post that commemorated her 2018 song “Cozy Little Christmas” going platinum. For the occasion, Perry wore a sweeping red silk dress by Khoon Hoi. The elegant piece featured a strapless bodice with a floor-length skirt, ending in a back bow accent. Perry finished off the look with footwear from her own Katy Perry Collections.

Katy Perry attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: WireImage

When it comes to shoes, the “Hot N’ Cold” singer’ often chooses bold and sleek styles, coordinating with her ensembles for performances and events. Perry’s previously been seen in pointed-toe pumps, flats and mules by labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, the star prefers comfortable sneakers and slides by Adidas and Birkenstock. She also wears her own line of Katy Perry Collection shoes, which feature statement-making sandals, pumps and flats with sparkly embellishments and bold colors — and which she recently relaunched after buying it back in 2022.

