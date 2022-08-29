Katy Perry Sparkles in Royal Blue Gown as She Christens Norwegian Cruise Line’s Newest Ship

Katy Perry had a sparkling moment at the launch ceremony of the newest Norwegian Cruise Line ship ‘Norwegian Prima’.

While helping Norwegian Cruise Line launch their new ship in Iceland on Saturday, the singer wore a royal blue, slim glitter dress featuring a halter neckline and a high slit. The piece also sported a cross strapped back design. She paired the look with silver, pointed toe stilettos and drop diamond earrings.

Perry’s dark brown hair was kept down styled into soft waves and her makeup was also glamorous with a brown smokey eye and mauve lipstick.

At the launch ceremony, Katy Perry announced the name of the ship and christened the ship. The singer performed her most popular songs ‘Roar’, ‘California Gurls’, ‘Firework’, and ‘Teenage Dream.’ Icelandic musician Daði og Gagnamagnið also performed during the opening ceremony.

Related Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson Takes Kids Style to a New Level in Furry Ugg Slides Britney Spears Dances & Sways To Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' In A Neon Yellow Dress & Chunky Platform Sandals Chrissy Teigen Turns Up the Heat in Red Sequin Mini Dress and Matching Strappy Heels

When the singer isn’t on tour or judging for ‘American Idol’, Perry creates a wardrobe that is filled with unique designs and vibrant colors. Perry loves to wear show-stopping looks with lots of color or prints. The television personality is also a lover of shoes. She tends to wear stilettos more than anything else. Perry says her two-year-old daughter is following in her fashion footsteps with a two-shelf shoe collection. She has just relaunched her footwear brand Katy Perry Collections, and released the latest FW22 collection. The new line features designs of all kinds like mushroom heels and snake prints. The whole collection is priced between $59- $169 and includes sizes between 5-11.

Perry also likes to play around with the color and style of her hair. Her dark brown hair is usually styled down but she will rock a bun moment from time to time. As for her makeup, the singer likes to go for neutral golden tones for her eyes and nudes for the lips.

PHOTOS: Katy Perry’s Chicest Street Style Moments Over the Years