Katy Perry Gets Comfy in ‘Ugly’ Sandals and Sweatpants at the Grocery Store

Katy Perry took comfort to new heights while grocery shopping in Los Angeles yesterday.

The “Play” headliner left Erewhon Organic Grocers in a gray hoodie and sweatpants. Her look was layered with a long green quilted coat, which featured black ribbed cuffs and a collar. The piece’s thick padding added a plush effect to her look. Perry’s comfy outfit was complete with a green plaid face mask and white baseball cap.

Katy Perry leaves Erewhon Organic Grocers in Los Angeles, California on January 9, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to shoes, Perry opted for “ugly” sandals—specifically, Birkenstocks. The $150 Arizona Big Buckle style featured brown leather uppers, as well as white rubber soles. The pair’s most notable feature were two wide side straps, accented with large gold buckles. The style added a further air of relaxed comfort to Perry’s look.

Katy Perry leaves Erewhon Organic Grocers in Los Angeles, California on January 9, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer look at Perry’s Birkenstock sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

Birkenstock’s Arizona Big Buckle sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

“Ugly” sandals are one of this decade’s most popular shoes, due to their emphasis on easy wear and comfort. Perry is no stranger to the style, having worn Birkenstock styles on numerous occasions. In addition to the “Daisies” singer, Olivia Culpo, Blake Lively and Kendall Jenner have also been spotted in chunky styles by Chanel and Gia x Pernille.

Katy Perry leaves Erewhon Organic Grocers in Los Angeles, California on January 9, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to shoes, the “Firework” singer’s shoe style is bold and sleek — often coordinated to her ensembles for performances and events. She’s previously been seen in pointed-toe pumps, flats, and mules by labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, the star prefers comfortable sneakers and slides by Adidas, Saint Laurent and Birkenstock. She also wears her own line of Katy Perry Collection shoes, which feature statement-making sandals, pumps and flats with sparkly embellishments and bold colors.

