Katy Perry Shines in Platinum Thong Sandals With Glittery Top & Skirt for ‘American Idol’ Anniversary

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Katy Perry went platinum silver in honor of the platinum season of “American Idol.” The host took to Instagram to show off her latest look for the singing competition series on Sunday. “A platinum LEWK for our platinum szn of #americanidol. Top 20 bring it to the big stage right now,” she wrote under the upload.

The photo shows the “Teenage Dream” hitmaker posing in front of an “American Idol” sign. Perry shined in a glittery top, which she tucked into a silver ankle-length skirt. To amp up the glam factor, she complemented the ensemble with chunky silver bangles, a chainlink choker necklace and sparkling eyeshadow.

The “Dark Horse” singer parted her raven tresses in the middle and styled her hair in soft beach waves. Sticking to the theme of the season, Perry slipped into a pair of heeled thong sandals. The shoes had a small flared heel and straps around the ankle for extra support.

Thong sandals feature a piece of material between the first and second toes, which acts as a source of security for the entire front of the shoe. The silhouette can either have an open back or feature an ankle-encircling strap for support. Flip-flops are the most popular type of thong sandal, however some elevated styles have stiletto heels.

Perry tends to gravitate towards bold and sleek shoe styles. She’s previously been seen in pointed-toe pumps, flats, and mules by labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, the musician prefers comfortable sneakers and slides by Adidas, Saint Laurent and Birkenstock.

Click through the gallery to see more of Perry’s chic street style over the years.

