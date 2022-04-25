Katy Perry Glows in Neon Green Bustier, Wide Pants & See-Through Sandals for ‘American Idol’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Katy Perry was a scene in green as she mentored the top 14 contestants alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan on “American Idol” on Sunday night. The host looked radiant in an ensemble by St. Johns that consisted of a Boucle Slub Bustier top. The cropped garment featured a flattering sweetheart neckline and pointy hemline.

Lionel Richie, Ryan Seacrest, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and the top 14 on American Idol on April 24, 2022. CREDIT: ABC

Perry paired the top with matching Boucle Slub pants. The straight leg trousers are complete with knit details, belt loops and statement pockets, which provided an elegant edge.

Katy Perry on American Idol on April 24, 2022. CREDIT: ABC

To amp up her look, the “Teenage Dream” hitmaker opted for glittery eyeshadow and a pink pout. She parted her raven tresses in the middle and styled her hair in sultry waves. In true fashion form, Perry added a statement accessory to her look: heart-shape hoop earrings. The jewelry had dangling clear crystals on the end.

(L-R) Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and country music star Luke Bryan on “American Idol” on April 24, 2022. CREDIT: ABC

To ground things, she slipped a pair of green PVC sandals by Gianvito Rossi. The “Elle” shoes had a pointy outer sole and a wide transparent strap across the toe and a 3-inch heel. They retail for $695 on Farfetch.com. A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction.

Gianvito Rossi’s “Elle” green sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Perry tends to gravitate towards bold and sleek shoe styles. Her shoe wardrobe consists of pointed-toe pumps, flats, and mules from labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta, Manolo Blahnik and her own namesake brand. Perry’s shoe line sells silhouettes like pumps, sandals and flats. She launched it in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd. and revealed in an interview with Footwear News that she has taken ownership of Katy Perry Collection after Global Brands Group filed for bankruptcy in July last year.

Click through the gallery to see more of Perry’s chic street style over the years.

Add a bold pop of color to your ensemble with green sandals.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Gavery Sandal, $60.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Marc Fisher Dareta Strappy High Heel Sandals, $55.30 (was $79).

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Marc Fisher LTD Dallin Ankle Strap Sandal, $90 (was $150).