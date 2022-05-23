Katy Perry Twinkles & Twirls in Studded Silver Dress With Metallic Heels for ‘American Idol’ Finale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Katy Perry spun in sparkles for the “American Idol” Season 20 finale last night.

The “Teenage Dream” singer twinkled as she twirled in a glittery maxi dress on the show. The gown featured a plunging neckline with thick shoulder straps. The dress also featured cutouts at each of her sides and a large pink rose detail that acted as the focal point of the dress.

Katy Perry at American Idol Season 20 finale Sunday May 22. CREDIT: ABC

The bottom half of the gown draped down to the floor with layered, sequin embroidered material giving the skirt some volume. The skirt featured Flamenca-inspired pleats that fell down to her feet, leaving just enough room to get a peek at her metallic footwear.

Katy Perry at American Idol Season 20 finale Sunday May 22. CREDIT: ABC

The 37-year-old slipped into a pair of Gianvito Rossi 105 Metallic Leather Pumps. The reflective pointed-toe footwear gave the star some height with the heels.

Katy Perry at American Idol Season 20 finale Sunday, May 22. CREDIT: ABC

When it came to accessories, Perry kept it simple so as not to distract from the glittery gown. She wore a pair of dangling drop earrings with three rectangular-shaped diamonds.

The “American Idol” winner was crowned on this week’s episode of the show. Noah Tompson, a 20-year-old country singer from Kentucky, took first place while Hunter Girl and Leah Marlene came in second and third.

Perry also took to the stage for the last episode. The singer was joined by Thomas Rhett for a performance of “Where We Started.” The singer had an outfit change for the performance. She slipped into a strapless dress with a bodycon upper and a flowy skirt. The gown had a denim-like design printed across it as well as a darker blue belt with a butterfly clasp. On her feet, she wore neutral-colored sock boots with high stiletto heels. She added some edge to the look with a bandana.

Shop these sleek silver pumps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Jeffrey Campbell Trixy Pointed Toe Pump, $139.95-$149.95

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Nine West Heat Slingback Pointed Toe Pump, $99

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Linea Paolo Payton Pointy Toe Pump, $129.95

Flip through the gallery to see Katy Perry’s chicest street style moments over the years