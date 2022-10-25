Katy Perry Models Sculpted Leather Dress With Barely-There Booties for About You Collaboration Campaign

Katy Perry has collaborated with e-tailer About You on a clothing collection. The retailer posted an image from the campaign of Perry standing on a couch while clad in an ensemble centered around neutrals. “When I design anything – whether it’s clothes or shoes – I always think, ‘Would I wear this myself?’ The answer is ‘Yes!’ to this capsule collection with About You,” said Perry. Perry’s collaboration will release on Nov. 11 on the Aboutyou.com.
The “California Gurls” singer was styled in a tan moulded long-sleeve bodycon dress, the fabric seemingly formed to her frame, featuring a high criss-crossed neckline, the style sculpted and creased. Sleek materials streamline the silhouette and offer any outfit an edge that a matt finish simply can’t compete with.
On her feet, the “American Idol” judge stepped into “The Luvlie Bootie” from her own namesake brand, also in a nude hue. The footwear was embossed with a crocodile print and fitted with sturdy block heels that can offer more support than their stiletto counterparts. Looking like a part of her leg, the neutral boots are barely detectable, save for the shine.
Another image in the 1960s-inspired spread saw the colorful pop singer clad in a leopard print dress posed on a dresser, the garment paired alongside edgy mesh tights. Perry’s leopard look saw the star sporting “The Laterr Boot,” also from her Katy Perry line, fitted with interesting 2 inch geometric heels.
Following the wild ensemble, the former “X Factor” judge chilled out in an empty pool in a black bustier and matching trousers with a loose casual fit. She also posed in another shot wearing galactic metallic chrome mini dress lined with crystals.
When it comes to shoes, the “Hot N’ Cold” singer’s shoe style is bold and stylish — often coordinated with her ensembles for on-stage performances and important events. She’s previously been seen in pointed-toe pumps, flats, and mules by labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta, and Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, the star prefers comfortable sneakers and slides by Adidas, Saint Laurent, and Birkenstock.
