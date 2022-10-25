Katy Perry Models Sculpted Leather Dress With Barely-There Booties for About You Collaboration Campaign

Katy Perry has collaborated with e-tailer About You on a clothing collection. The retailer posted an image from the campaign of Perry standing on a couch while clad in an ensemble centered around neutrals. “When I design anything – whether it’s clothes or shoes – I always think, ‘Would I wear this myself?’ The answer is ‘Yes!’ to this capsule collection with About You,” said Perry. Perry’s collaboration will release on Nov. 11 on the Aboutyou.com.

Katy Perry x About You campaign images. CREDIT: Via About You

The “California Gurls” singer was styled in a tan moulded long-sleeve bodycon dress, the fabric seemingly formed to her frame, featuring a high criss-crossed neckline, the style sculpted and creased. Sleek materials streamline the silhouette and offer any outfit an edge that a matt finish simply can’t compete with.

Katy Perry collection footwear. CREDIT: Via Katy Perry

On her feet, the “American Idol” judge stepped into “The Luvlie Bootie” from her own namesake brand, also in a nude hue. The footwear was embossed with a crocodile print and fitted with sturdy block heels that can offer more support than their stiletto counterparts. Looking like a part of her leg, the neutral boots are barely detectable, save for the shine.

Another image in the 1960s-inspired spread saw the colorful pop singer clad in a leopard print dress posed on a dresser, the garment paired alongside edgy mesh tights. Perry’s leopard look saw the star sporting “The Laterr Boot,” also from her Katy Perry line, fitted with interesting 2 inch geometric heels.

Following the wild ensemble, the former “X Factor” judge chilled out in an empty pool in a black bustier and matching trousers with a loose casual fit. She also posed in another shot wearing galactic metallic chrome mini dress lined with crystals.

Katy Perry x About You campaign images. CREDIT: Via About You

Katy Perry collection footwear. CREDIT: Via Katy Perry

Katy Perry x About You campaign images. CREDIT: Via About You

Katy Perry x About You campaign images. CREDIT: Via About You

When it comes to shoes, the “Hot N’ Cold” singer’s shoe style is bold and stylish — often coordinated with her ensembles for on-stage performances and important events. She’s previously been seen in pointed-toe pumps, flats, and mules by labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta, and Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, the star prefers comfortable sneakers and slides by Adidas, Saint Laurent, and Birkenstock.

