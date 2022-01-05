Katie Holmes Is the Ultimate Winter Fashion Mood Board

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Katie Holmes makes a neutral statement with her latest streetwear look.

The “Dawson’s Creek” actress was spotted while out and about in New York City on Tuesday wearing a chic outfit suitable for the star. For the look, Holmes donned a beige overcoat that was slightly oversized paired with a brown and tan Fair Isle printed sweater, a cream-colored turtleneck, and a pair of brown loose, flowy-fitting and rust corduroy trousers. She accessorized with a bright red mask and a black beanie.

Katie Holmes out and about in New York City on Jan. 4, 2021. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Katie Holmes out and about in NYC on Jan. 4, 2021. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Katie Holmes’ white low-top sneakers. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

For shoes, Holmes opted for a pair of sleek white sneakers that rounded out her neutral theme.

Earlier in the week, the actress proved she is the ultimate winter-fashion inspiration. She wore a dark green double-breasted coat from Mango over top a striped sweater with hits of navy, plum-toned trousers and vintage ’70s-inspired sneakers.

Katie Holmes in New York on Jan. 3. CREDIT: Splash

Holmes has a relaxed chic fashion style that’s evident on both her Instagram feed and on the streets alike. She gravitates towards easy silhouettes like slouchy swearers, durable denim, flouncy dresses and tailored separates that fit this reputation. When it comes to shoes, Holmes has a penchant for pumps, boots of all types and effective sneakers that elevate or add a casual touch to her outfits with that signature Holmes flair.

The “First Daughter” actress has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands like J. Crew, Ann Taylor and Miu Miu. Also, she was Bobbi Brown’s very first celebrity ad campaign.

When she graces red carpets, Holmes wears beautiful designs from labels like Zac Posen, Christopher Esber, Saint Laurent, Gabriela Hearst and Isabel Marant.

