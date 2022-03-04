Katie Holmes Wows in Ivory-White Power Suit and Hot-Pink Slingback Heels at Grand Opening of RiseNY

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Katie Holmes has mastered the power suit trend. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum made a serious style statement while attending the grand opening of RiseNY in New York City. The new attraction features a flying theater that takes visitors on a breathtaking aerial adventure over the Big Apple with immersive exhibition galleries that honor some legendary spots in the city.

Holmes had all eyes on her as she arrived at the event in an outfit that proves she’s ready for spring. The director oozed sophistication as she stepped out in a powerful ivory-white pant suit. Her ensemble consisted of a boxy double-breasted blazer. The jacket’s oversized proportions were balanced by a tiny black bra and an even tinier clutch attached to the blazer’s sleeve.

Katie Holmes attends RiseNY’s official grand opening celebration in New York City on March 2, 2022. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / SplashNews.com

The “Dark Night” star paired her blazer with matching cropped trousers. The tapered pants prompted a sharp and structured finish to her look. Holmes complemented her ensemble with fuchsia lipstick and styled her beautiful brown tresses in sensual beach waves. She let her look do all the talking by only accessorizing with a gold chain and a crystal necklace.

Katie Holmes spotted leaving her apartment and making her way to RiseNY on March 2, 2022. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

In true Holmes fashion, the centerpiece of her look came in the form of her hot-pink pointed-toe heels from The Row. The covetable Bourgeois slingback pumps are cut from lustrous satin and are set on contrasting black kitten heels. The pumps currently retail for $395.

When it comes to fashion, Holmes is known for her classic style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. As for footwear, she keeps a timeless selection of Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules in rotation.

