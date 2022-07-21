Katie Holmes Elevates Classic Turtleneck With Leather Skirt and Pumps on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

Katie Holmes looked clean and classic on a recent press event.

The actress appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Wednesday night. She joined Meyers to discuss her upcoming film “Alone Together,” directing the film and snooping around NYC movie sets.

While on the late-night show, Holmes paired a black turtleneck long sleeve top with a brown leather skirt. Each of the timeless pieces came from Chloé, one of Holmes’ most-worn designers. Earlier this year, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum hit the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in a black gown from Chloé that was custom-made by Gabriela Hearst. The dress featured cutout detailing on the rib cage, an off-the-shoulder cut and metal ring detail on the bust.

Holmes and Meyers on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ on July 20. CREDIT: NBC

Holmes added black pumps to round out her look. Her classic pumps featured a pointed toe and a thin heel that added at least four inches to Holmes’ height. The shoes added to the overall timelessness of the ensemble without look stuffy.

When it comes to fashion, Holmes is known for her classic style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. As for footwear, she keeps a timeless selection of Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules in rotation. Over the decades that she’s been in entertainment, Holmes has made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She starred in campaigns for J. Crew, Ann Taylor and Miu Miu.

