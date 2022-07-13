Katie Holmes Plays With Geometric Shapes in Thong Sandals & Angular Shirtdress at Christian Siriano’s The Collective West Store Opening in Connecticut

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Katie Holmes coordinated in black and white when she attended Christian Siriano’s grand opening of his The Collective West store in Westport, Conn., on Wednesday.

The store carries home furnishings, art and clothing. Holmes, a friend of Siriano, came out to cheer on the designer’s latest venture, attending with Coco Rocha, Debra Messing and Laura Linney.

Katie Holmes on July 12 at Christian Siriano’s The Collective West store opening in Westport, Conn. CREDIT: Craig Barritt / Stringer

Holmes made a bold entrance in a slouchy oversized button-down dress with a pronounced collar and a boxy, striking shape. The style had rounded, short sleeves that flayed out with a scalloped edge. The bottom was a square skirt with a tiny slit in the front, the dress giving off an easy and summery quality because of the light white fabric. The “Giver” actress donned an angular black bag with silver hardware, keeping the outfit casual and comfortable.

Katie Holmes on July 12 at Christian Siriano’s The Collective West store opening in Westport, Conn. CREDIT: Craig Barritt / Stringer

Katie Holmes at Christian Siriano. CREDIT: Craig Barritt / Stringer

Holmes livened up the celebration with the addition of cool sandals in black and white to match the color scheme. The strappy thong sandals had black and white strands crisscrossing over her feet, coming to fasten around the ankles while straps convened to create a thong-toe silhouette. The design coordinates well with the neutral colors and also match the angular nature of some of Holmes’ statement accessories. The strappy shoes are a clear winner, rounding out the outfit by matching design elements and colors to bring the ensemble all together.

CREDIT: Net-A-Porter

CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

