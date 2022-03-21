Katie Holmes Proves the Versatility of White Sneakers With Colorful Coat on Outing With Suri Cruise

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Katie Holmes had a mother-daughter outing over the weekend.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum hit the streets of NYC on Sunday with her 15-year-old, Suri Cruise. Holmes bundled up for the coffee run, wearing a red and blue speckled wool coat. She wore a dark top underneath, as well as blue straight-leg jeans. She finished off her look with a black face mask, a black leather tote bag and a gold chain necklace.

CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Holmes went with a classic style for her footwear: white sneakers. She tossed on a pair of white leather kicks for her walk. The all-white style gives a clean and classic look, all while remaining comfortable and easy to wear with nearly anything. Other stars like Anne Hathaway, Lucy Hale and Jordan Alexander have also laced into white sneakers by Nike, Vans and Balmain in recent weeks.

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Cruise wore a fleece-lined denim jacket over a baby blue sweater paired with tan and white slacks. She accessorized with a knitted green and white checkerboard tote and an orange face mask. Cruise coordinated the outfit with dark blue Converse sneakers, mixing and matching the blue hues in her outfit.

The “Batman Begins” actress has over the years showcased her chic yet refined sartorial sense both on and off-duty. Last week she stepped out in a colorful printed dress from Kate Spade New York with white sling-back flats. Over the years, Holmes has made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She starred in campaigns for J. Crew, Ann Taylor and Miu Miu.

See more of Holmes’ street style through the years.

Slip into white leather sneakers with these options.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Puma Carina Sneaker, $60

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Steve Madden Charlie Platform Sneaker, $75

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sam Edelman

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Ethyl Lace Up Sneaker, $100