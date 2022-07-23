Katie Holmes Soars in Business Casual Outfit and White Sneakers for ‘Alone Together’ Q&A

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Katie Holmes was seen in NYC’s SoHo neighborhood on Friday night as she made her way to a Q&A for her 2022 film “Alone Together.”

For the event, the writer, director, and star of the film wore a business casual look with a downtown feel. For instance, she wore a standard black blazer with glossy buttons on each side of the jacket. Underneath the jacket was a white top. As these colors were both common shades, she added another texture, adding to the more casual side of the outfit with a pair of denim carpenter jeans. These fitted jeans with a high-waisted style and a hammer loop that wrapped around the side hem to the back pocket. Together, the blazer and denim combination eluded the business casual style which is highly representative of Holmes’s known streetwear style, which includes much denim.

Holmes added hints of color in different places as she wore dangling multi-colored earrings. They began as a white stud that attached to a rectangular block of yellow, which finally attached to a green ringed circle. These shades added a splash to the mostly neutral attire. Plus, her hot pink manicure and red iPhone case brought a much-needed pop of color. Holmes wore her dark hair down a middle part, with her tresses moving over her shoulders— overlapping the straps of her black messenger bag.

The hems of her denim jeans fawned over the top of her white sneakers. These sneakers had a rounded edge with hints of light brown around the front of the shoe. Hidden behind the pants were lace-up ties. These sneakers show to be different from others because of their curved soles and the tint of brown trim on the shoe, evoking the feel of moccasins. These white sneakers maximized the casual look as they complimented the jeans nicely, while the crispness of the white matched the undershirt perfectly.

Katie Holmes’s street style emerged in 2004, and in later years, her exploration of streetwear and denim has been astounding. Three days ago, she was seen in an off-the-shoulder black top, paired with a similar carpenter style of denim.