Katie Holmes Gets Casual in Tie-Dye Shirt, Slouchy Sweats & Suede Sneakers in New York City

By Amina Ayoud
Katie Holmes Out With A Friend In New York
2019
2019
2018
2018
Katie Holmes was spotted walking with a friend in New York City yesterday, dressed in easygoing garb for her stroll in the Big Apple.

Holmes wore a white, purple, and blue tie-dye tee with slouchy wide legged burgundy sweat pants. The “Batman Begins” actress threw a roomy blue tote bag with white writing on the front over her shoulder and went incognito, donning shady turtleshell aviator sunglasses that covered up most of her features. The star styled her long brown hair up and out of her face in a top knot and wore little to no makeup, keeping it casual.

Katie Holmes walking with a friend on Sixth Avenue in New York, NY on September 16, 2022.
Katie Holmes walking with a friend on Sixth Avenue in New York, NY on September 16, 2022.
CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / Splash

Adding to the laidback look, Holmes laced up all-black suede low top sneakers with shiny leather detailing that were perfect for a quick trip through the city. Sneakers like Holmes’ are a year-round trend, due to their ease and versatility. Monochrome styles with suede, canvas and leather uppers are especially popular during the summer months, seen in sneakers from brands like Cariuma, Veja and Superga.

Holmes is a huge fan of sneakers, often sporting whimsical shoes from the likes of Nike on many occasions. When faced with more formal wears, Holmes tends to wear practical pumps, thong sandals, clogs, and sleek loafers from Chloe and Gucci.

Katie Holmes walking with a friend on Sixth Avenue in New York, NY on September 16, 2022.
Katie Holmes walking with a friend on Sixth Avenue in New York, NY on September 16, 2022.
CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / Splash

Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, she keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules. Beyond her sharp off-duty footwear, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry also earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador. Previously, she served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu and Ann Taylor. Additionally, Holmes was the co-founder of fashion line Holmes & Yang, launched with her then-stylist Jeanne Yang, from 2011 to 2014.

Katie Holmes walking with a friend on Sixth Avenue in New York, NY on September 16, 2022.
Katie Holmes walking with a friend on Sixth Avenue in New York, NY on September 16, 2022.
CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / Splash

