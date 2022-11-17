Katie Holmes Serves Cozy Style in Knit Sweater, Suede Saint Laurent Bag & Matching Clogs

The master of fall dressing is back again.

Katie Holmes stepped out in New York on Tuesday in a cozy look. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum donned a matching set outfit consisting of a beige quarter-zip sweater and wide-leg pants. The waffle-knit material of the separates added a trendy touch to the pieces. Holmes added a neutral-colored flannel that was barely visible underneath her sweater.

She also carried a brown tote bag from Yves Saint Laurent with pretty autumn-colored flowers sticking out. The suede tote bag featured soft shearling and brown leather straps. It retails for $4,200 on YSL’s site.

Holmes in NYC on Nov. 15. CREDIT: Courtesy of YSL

Holmes added a trendy shoe to complete her look. She donned brown suede clogs. Her shoes featured a rounded toe, a buckle feature and an open back. They played into the casualness of her outfit and fit into the current clog trend that’s swept the footwear world this fall.

The round-toed style has soared from the popularity of Birkenstock’s Boston clogs, while other styles have been released from brands including Veronica Beard, Hermes and Ganni.

Holmes in NYC on Nov. 15. CREDIT: Courtesy of YSL

When it comes to fashion, Holmes is known for her classic style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. As for footwear, she keeps a timeless selection of Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules in rotation. Over the decades that she’s been in entertainment, Holmes has made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She starred in campaigns for J. Crew, Ann Taylor and Miu Miu.

See more of Holmes’ best fall style moments over the years in this gallery.